Slalom canoe champion comes up trumps again

By Paddle Australia
September 30 2023 - 12:30pm
Jess Fox, Blaxland High School alumni and sporting superstar, has won her 10th individual canoe slalom world title, taking out gold in the Women's K1 in London last weekend.

