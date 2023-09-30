Jess Fox, Blaxland High School alumni and sporting superstar, has won her 10th individual canoe slalom world title, taking out gold in the Women's K1 in London last weekend.
Fox also teamed up with sister, Noemie, and Kate Eckhard to win gold in the women's kayak team event at the meet.
And to add to her haul, she also won a bronze medal in the C1 race.
After recording the fastest semi-final time by over a second, Fox got a two-second penalty for touching a gate in the final. However, her incredible run saw her still secure the gold medal, 1.13 seconds ahead of Eliska Mintalova of Slovakia in second, and 1.40 seconds ahead of Poland's Klaudia Kwolinska.
"My goodness, it was a crazy race and I just can't believe I've won today, it's amazing, I am overwhelmed and so emotional," Fox said.
"I didn't start well. I hit Gate one and just tried to really put the hammer down and keep it clean and keep it tidy. Even to the last gate, I was taking risks and trying to squeeze out time, just sprinting head down to the finish, not knowing if it would be enough, but to see I was one second ahead, I was thrilled.
"To win a fourth K1 World title and my 10th individual world title, I feel really proud of that."
"This world championships was really important to get the quota to go to the Olympics and it was also part of our selection process as well. Obviously, the work's not done yet, but to have qualified the quota ... I can start to plan towards Paris [Olympic Games]."
