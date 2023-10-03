Police Sergeant Cynthia Walden was finding joy in her work and had aspirations, but her diagnosis of Stage 4 Metastatic breast cancer last December put these goals into a tailspin.
The cancer has a terminal diagnosis, and she is now on leave from her role at Springwood Police Station as a General Duties Supervisor, left to reflect on the unfairness of it all.
"You work and you pay your taxes, and you pay your insurance, you try and do the right thing and it's like... what do you do," Mrs Walden said.
"Anything can happen at any time."
Mrs Walden was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, at the age of 38. She had no history of breast cancer in her family.
The cancer spread to her liver last year, halting her policing career of more than 25 years.
The run and ride is aimed at raising much-needed funds for Cynthia to aid in her treatment and living expenses, so she is able to spend precious time with her family and loved ones.
It will begin at Mt Victoria Police Station, ending at Glenbrook Oval at 1pm with the possibility of a sausage sizzle.
The run will include police officers as well as family and friends and all are invited to join in at any stage of the trek, including in Glenbrook after the run finishes.
"Anyone can come for a run if they want to. Keeping it nice and open, which is great," Mrs Walden said.
Mrs Walden said she was glad to have worked in Springwood since 2019, thanking her fellow Blue Mountains police officers.
"It's a great community up there [in the Mountains], it really is... I've worked at Mt Druitt, and that was hard, that was a tough nine years of my life," she said.
"They are genuinely good people. Which was really good, I enjoyed going to work every day. You don't hear people say that, but I did. That 's one thing I do miss."
Mrs Walden is married and has a son, both of whom work in the Blue Mountains as golf professionals.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and roughly half of all breast cancers occur in women with no specific risk factors other than sex and age.
To donate to support Mrs Walden, visit https://portal.policelegacynsw.org.au/campaign/69/sergeant-cynthia-walden-fundraising-appeal. The campaign had raised $13,150 out of a $20,000 goal at the time the Gazette went to press.
For more information or to get involved, email waldenfunrun@outlook.com.
