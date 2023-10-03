Blue Mountains Gazette
Fun run for Springwood cop fighting breast cancer with terminal diagnosis

TW
By Tom Walker
October 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Police Sergeant Cynthia Walden was finding joy in her work and had aspirations, but her diagnosis of Stage 4 Metastatic breast cancer last December put these goals into a tailspin.

