Penrith is celebrating the success of the Penrith Panthers with Penrith City Council running a live site for the 2023 NRL Grand Final.
With the Penrith Panthers on the verge of rewriting the history books with their domination in the NRL era through a fourth grand final appearance - and the chance to be the only team in the NRL to win three successive titles - Penrith Council is encouraging fans to come along to the family-friendly live site at The Mondo.
From 5pm on Sunday October 1 in The Mondo, fans will be able to grab a spot to cheer on the Panthers as they ready themselves for kick off at 7.30pm.
The site has a limited capacity with no reserved seating. The community are encouraged to come early to secure their seat on a first come basis.
Penrith Mayor Todd Carney said grand final fever has gripped Penrith, something the city is now accustomed to at this time of year.
"The whole Penrith community is once again celebrating the Penrith Panthers making the NRL Grand Final - that is now four years in a row," Cr Carney said.
"Each year the Penrith Panthers re-write the history books, this year is no different as they attempt to become the first NRL team to win three premierships back-to-back.
"I encourage all rugby league fans to come down to Council's live site at The Mondo to witness what could be a very special moment in sport.
"The family friendly event has everything you need to settle in and watch a great game of football - I can't wait!"
There will be food trucks, entertainment, and face painting for the kids at the alcohol-free event. A limited number of chairs will be available, but you can bring your camp chairs, picnic blankets and of course your loudest cheers as the Penrith Panthers take on the Brisbane Broncos.
For more details, go to: https://bit.ly/3PSbGVG
