UPDATE SUNDAY OCTOBER 1: The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has reversed a decision not to have a pre-poll booth in Katoomba for the Voice to Parliament referendum.
People will now be able vote at a pre-poll booth at 96 Bathurst Road, Katoomba from Tuesday, October 3 rather than at Wentworth Falls TAFE.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman had criticised the AEC for locating the Upper Mountains pre-poll at the TAFE site. She welcomed the backflip.
"I am very pleased to see this change on location made by the AEC," she said.
"It will make it much easier for more Upper Mountains people to access pre-poll and, while it's a last minute change, it will be welcomed by people who are used to voting at a pre-poll in Katoomba."
For details on the pre-poll locations in the Macquarie electorate visit the Australian Electoral Commission website.
EARLIER: Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman says voters are being disadvantaged by a decision by the Australian Electoral Commission to put a pre-poll booth in Wentworth Falls instead of Katoomba for the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Australians have the opportunity to vote in a referendum on October 14 to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution and give them a Voice to parliament.
"I have written to the Australian Electoral Commission expressing concern about the failure to find a suitable pre-poll site in Katoomba," she told the Gazette.
"This is the first time in my 13 years of being involved in elections that there hasn't been a pre-poll somewhere in Katoomba."
Ms Templeman, a strong advocate for the yes campaign, said her concern is that the site that has been chosen - the Wentworth Falls TAFE at 14 Mitchell St, Wentworth Falls - is not as accessible.
"The Wentworth Falls site is much less convenient for the bulk of Upper Mountains voters. It is certainly not going to be very accessible for any early voters who rely on public transport," she said.
Traditionally the Upper Mountains has a pre-poll booth in Katoomba's main street, usually in the old library space, or even at The Edge Cinema - locations easier to get to by public transport than the TAFE where pre-polling is set to take place.
The other Mountains location in 2023 to pre-poll - from October 3 to the day prior to the referendum - is the Blue Mountains Hub, at 106-108 Macquarie Rd, Springwood.
The change in the early voting venue may mean some people need to make alternative early voting arrangements or do a postal vote, Ms Templeman said.
But an Australian Electoral Commission media spokesperson defended the decision adding "we can't always secure centrally located premises for all voters during the pre-poll period in an operation of this size, and with five weeks notice, where we want them".
"Wentworth Falls TAFE is around 7.5kms from Katoomba as you would know.
"During the federal election last year, the Katoomba and Blue Mountains area was also serviced by one pre-poll centre prior to polling day.
The spokesperson said it was "important to note though that on referendum day itself, there will be six polling places [in and around the Katoomba area] open on October 14".
The AEC says they expect the "majority of people will vote on voting day".
They added voters can apply for a postal vote to be delivered to their home with applications open up until 6pm on Wednesday October 11.
The spokesperson added: "Australia has some of the best access of all electoral processes around the globe. It is a system envied by so many. Citizen expectations in the digital age don't always accord with a manual process like elections or referendums - it does require some planning to see where and when you'll vote".
Pre-polling times are: Tuesday October 3 to Friday October 6 from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Saturday October 7 from 9am-4pm and then Monday October 9 to Thursday October 12 from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Friday October 13 from 8.30am to 6pm.
Anyone who requires a postal vote should visit www.aec.gov.au/voting/ways_to_vote/ or call 13 23 26.
Other alternative pre-poll locations off the mountain include 169 Great Western Highway, Emu Plains, and the Woodriff Room at Panthers in Penrith at 123 Mulgoa Rd.
Major Indigenous health bodies support the Voice, including leading health groups such as the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation and the National Association of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Workers and Practitioners.
To find out more about the voting process visit aec.gov.au/referendums/
To vote on the day go to these polling places: Winmalee High School, Ellison Public School, Mt Riverview Public, Blue Mountains Grammar School Valley Heights, Springwood Public, Springwood Baptist Church, Springwood High School, Warrimoo Public, Glenbrook Public, Lapstone Public, Blaxland East, Blaxland Public, Hazelbrook Public, Woodford Bushfire Brigade, Lawson Public and Wentworth Falls Public, Katoomba Public, Katoomba North, St Canice's Church Hall in Katoomba, St Alban's Church, Leura, St Alban's Anglican Church and Leura Public School, Blackheath Public and Mt Vic Public.
