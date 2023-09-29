Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Pre-poll in Wentworth Falls not Katoomba

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated September 29 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman says voters are being disadvantaged by a decision by the Australian Electoral Commission to put a pre-poll booth in Wentworth Falls instead of Katoomba for the Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.