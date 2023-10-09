Leading up to the 2023 Australian Indigenous Voice referendum, Mountains Outreach Community Service (MOCS) conducted interviews reflecting a range of thoughts from Blue Mountains-based Aboriginal community members. You will have heard many conflicted opinions in the media and from your friends and family, so they decided to ask their interviewees about how they are voting.
They spoke to Dharug and Gundungurra elder Aunty Carol Cooper, Dharug elder Uncle Colin Locke, Dharug man Chris Tobin, Gundungurra elder Uncle David King, Gumbaynggirr and Yuin man Flinn Donovan and Gamilaraay woman Becky Chatfield.
Flinn Donovan, Becky Chatfield, Aunty Carol Cooper and Uncle David King will be voting 'Yes', while Uncle Colin Locke will be voting 'No' and Chris Tobin won't be voting at all.
"I won't be voting in the referendum," said Mr Tobin. "I don't vote in any of the elections, I pay a fine to do so and that's because I'm still not reconciled with us as a nation governing all of these different Aboriginal Countries."
On the other side of the argument, Gundungurra elder, Uncle David King said: "I will vote yes because the referendum in the 60s was sensational, but similar to the Voice, it's a stepping stone to change."
Those who don't support the 'Yes' vote substantiate their claims with a list of concerns about the process.
Mr Tobin said: "As Aboriginal people, we have been, for the longest time, speaking for our Country, but we don't presume to speak for other Mobs. What the Voice is going to be, is a group of people speaking for other Mobs."
He is also worried that the Voice may be destined to fail, from the beginning.
"They will summon the voice, and then task them with coming back with solutions for problems that the government can't solve. So, that, to me, seems like it's setting it up to fail."
Uncle Colin agreed.
"I read the final report that they put out, and tucked away towards the back, is this tiny sentence that says, 'the government will have final say'. So regardless of what Aboriginal people think and want, the government will have final say."
From those who support the 'Yes' vote, there are still some concerns.
Said Uncle David King: "I think some of the processes after the vote still need to be defined and they could still blow up in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders' faces, but it's another step and it has to happen."
Mr Donovan said: "I have three young children, and if we don't get a seat at the table ... when is it going to happen?... There's going to be things that you need to work through at the beginning of any process, but at least now there's an opportunity to be doing that."
Ms Chatfield is concerned about misinformation.
"Lots of people think that terrible things are going to happen if it gets through, like the loss of sovereignty and the loss of land... We're voting for us to be recognised as First Peoples in the constitution, and we're voting for an advisory body."
The advice from everyone across the board is do your research.
Uncle Colin said: "I wish people would really open their eyes and ears, do a bit more reading, bit more research."
Mr Donovan said: "Do your research! Anything to do with our government and us as Australians needs to be researched and done properly."
Ms Chatfield said don't just listen to posts on social media. She suggested instead listening to experts.
"Thomas Mayo and Kerry O'Brien are very, very clear about what's being asked of us and where we can get more information. Listening to people who have done that kind of research is vital for the outcome."
All agree that this debate and referendum needs to be handled with care.
"This thing doesn't need to be nasty," said Mr Tobin, "And it's not going to be the end of the world whichever way it goes. We will still continue to develop better relationships with each other and go for a just and healthier country, regardless of changes in the constitution."
"We have to be gentle with each other," said Ms Chatfield, "I know a lot of people who will be voting 'No' and I think having respect for each other and understanding each other's point of view is really important."
Aunty Carol recommends to "go with your heart. You grew up, you know what you've been through. I think you'll know exactly what to say when the time comes."
The 2023 Australian Indigenous Voice referendum will be held on Saturday, October 14. Early voting in NSW has started. To find out more about the voting process please visit www.aec.gov.au/referendums/.
Mountains Outreach Community Service [MOCS] has released the full-length video interviews via their Facebook page and mocs.org.au
The views reflected in this article are those of the individuals, MOCS as an organisation is remaining impartial and strives to encourage healthy and safe discourse and opinion sharing. We thank each participant for sharing their opinions, and we acknowledge that these opinions may change in the time between the release of this article and voting day.
