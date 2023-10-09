Blue Mountains Gazette
MOCS spoke to local Indigenous people about the Voice

Updated October 9 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 12:30pm
Top row, from left: Uncle Colin Locke, Aunty Carol Cooper, Chris Tobin. Bottom row: Uncle David King, Becky Chatfield, Flinn Donovan.
Leading up to the 2023 Australian Indigenous Voice referendum, Mountains Outreach Community Service (MOCS) conducted interviews reflecting a range of thoughts from Blue Mountains-based Aboriginal community members. You will have heard many conflicted opinions in the media and from your friends and family, so they decided to ask their interviewees about how they are voting.

