Those who enjoy Penrith's Great River Walk are set to have a better and safer experience after Penrith City Council endorsed a draft design for the long awaited missing link for the walk at a recent council meeting.
Councillors voted for the multi-million dollar Nepean Avenue Pedestrian Pathway project to move to the detailed design and construction stage at their September 25 meeting, after a traffic audit confirmed the need for improved pedestrian safety on Nepean Avenue.
It has been ten years since the Penrith community has raised it as an issue.
Penrith Mayor Todd Carney said many options for a permanent pathway solution have been considered and investigated by the council over the years, and the endorsement of the draft design reflects the council's commitment to pursuing the best possible outcome for the community.
"Council has taken feedback on board and worked hard to develop a design that balances safety, functionality and aesthetic considerations and meets the needs and expectations of Nepean Avenue residents and the wider community," Cr Carney said.
"Council is looking forward to delivering the long-awaited missing link to the Great River Walk and providing this much safer connection for our community."
A key feature of the draft design is a new pedestrian pathway on the western side of Nepean Avenue, between Memorial Avenue and Tench Avenue. The path is within the existing road verge and includes bespoke lighting bollards to separate and protect pedestrians from passing traffic.
The project will also see Nepean Avenue become a two-way quietway with a reduced speed limit, road resurfacing and traffic calming bands to create a safer, calmer traffic environment to support cyclists on the road and encourages more active transport.
"Better connections around the Nepean River Precinct and greater accessibility have been a focus for council since our community raised this as a priority during the development of the Our River Masterplan in 2013, and in other consultation opportunities since," he said.
This project is proudly funded by the NSW government in association with Penrith Council. Council secured a $1.25 million grant and will match this funding, with a further contribution allocated from Council's District Open Space Contributions Plan.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the NSW government was pleased to provide $1.25 million in grant funding to this project as part of the Metropolitan Greenspace Program.
"Our Metropolitan Greenspace Program helps create liveable places, great neighbourhoods and build sustainable communities in Sydney and across NSW. The works will create a safer and quieter area for pedestrians, cyclists and the wider community."
The endorsed draft design will now progress to detailed design. Feedback from Nepean Avenue residents will help refine certain design elements with minor changes proposed for the placement, type and number of new trees, placement of bollards and travel lane dimensions.
Council will invite tenders for the detailed design and construction of the project. Construction is expected to start by early 2024 and be complete by late 2024. Learn more about the project by visiting yoursaypenrith.com.au/nepeanavenue.
For more information visit: Metropolitan Greenspace Program | Planning (nsw.gov.au)
