Penrith's Great River Walk gets improved pedestrian access on Nepean Avenue

Updated September 29 2023 - 9:47am, first published 6:00am
Those who enjoy Penrith's Great River Walk are set to have a better and safer experience after Penrith City Council endorsed a draft design for the long awaited missing link for the walk at a recent council meeting.

