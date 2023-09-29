Holiday cabins near the Megalong Tearooms are set for a major revamp, with a $3.7m proposal now before council.
The plans call for alterations and additions to six of the existing cabins on Peach Tree Road, with another four to be demolished and rebuilt.
The cabins will be styled to complement their rural setting. The area is bushfire prone land so some trees will have to be removed but the plans note this will be "minimised to the greatest extent possible".
The cabins were built in the 1990s and are inadequately insulated and are risk of fire because of the inappropriate building materials used. The new materials will be galvanised iron, both for the roof and external walls.
There will also be improved access for fire vehicles and access to water supply, including the installation of new hydrants.
The six cabins to be refurbished are two bedrooms, including one that is fully accessible. The new cabins will be single bedrooms. All have decks overlooking the bushland.
The statement of environment effects submitted as part of the DA concluded: " We establish that the development is in the public interest because the works will improve tourist offering and bushfire mitigation works will reduce risk to property and life. We conclude that the proposal is worthy of approval."
The proposed works add to major developments in recent times in the Megalong. The tea rooms changed hands and is now also the farm gate outlet for Lot 101 around the corner, which grows a large variety of vegetables and fruit as well as raising sheep, cattle, ducks and chickens.
Lot 101 supplies the farm-to-table fine diner, Megalong Restaurant, which offers a seasonally changing menu and a 360-degree view of the escarpment and surrounding bushland.
There are also two wineries operating - Dryridge Estate, which has a cellar door, food, accommodation and caters for events such as weddings - and Megalong Creek Estate, with a cellar door and tasting shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.