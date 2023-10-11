News that about $4 million was allocated to planning for a new Blue Mountains hospital in the recent state budget has encouraged clinicians to list what services they believe must be included.
Their "wish list" of sorts is: 24-hour emergency general surgical service, a better-staffed emergency department, a basic intensive care unit, a stand-alone cardiology service, a GP clinic attached to the hospital, a basic stroke unit and acute and chronic pain services.
Dr Stavros Prineas, chairman of the Blue Mountains and Springwood Medical Staff Council, said at a minimum a new hospital should also give staff more ability to treat mothers and babies closer to their homes and families ahead of and after birth, have a substantially larger day surgery unit to cater for the burgeoning local cataract service, as well as better chemotherapy, dialysis, intravenous infusion and outpatients services.
"Planning a new hospital normally happens once in a generation; in the case of the Blue Mountains, once in a century," Dr Prineas said.
"We are long overdue and it's going to be a challenge to get it right. Not only are we already one of the most elderly demographics in Australia, the proportion of Blue Mountains residents over the age of 60 is expected to double over the next 15 years.
"One should not underestimate the substantial increase in disease burden this would impose on our communities and clinicians; our health services have to be ready for it."
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District Director Planning, Redevelopment and Strategic Office, Vanessa Clements, said the district welcomed the announcement of a total of $25 million in the budget.
"The district is committed to working with our key stakeholders in NSW Health, our clinicians and the community on our shared goal of maintaining the delivery of high quality healthcare in the Blue Mountains."
She said a clinical services plan (CSP) was currently being developed, looking future healthcare requirements including community-based, outpatient and hospital services for the region over the next decade.
The district had already engaged with key stakeholders, including hospital staff, Katoomba and Lawson Community Health Centre staff, local community members and auxiliaries, and organisations including the Primary Health Network and Blue Mountains City Council.
"The CSP is the first step towards planning a new hospital for the Blue Mountains. There will be many more opportunities for the community to express their views as planning progresses."
Dr Prineas thanked the district for the "substantial groundwork" that has already occurred.
"We look forward to regular, frequent and ongoing two-way communication between planners, local clinicians and local communities, not just to keep us informed, but actively engaged as partners in developing a Clinical Services Plan to meet current and future needs of the people of the Mountains."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.