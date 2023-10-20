Blackheath sculptor, Margarita Sampson, today marks her 13th Sculpture by the Sea exhibition.
Sampson is one of the original Sculpture by the Sea artists, having been selected to show in its inaugural year, 1997.
By 2015, with her 10th selection, she joined the decade club. This year, it's exhibition number 13.
The artist, who works mostly in soft sculpture (as well as contemporary jewellery), has created The Sunbather, complete with pet cat.
"I wanted to work with body diversity, especially as I'm menopausal and my body is changing so I wanted a fully figured woman who was fully comfortable. She's got a lovely big belly and big bum."
As one of the originals, she was offered her choice of sites and has picked a spot in Marks Park.
"It's a place which has got shrubs around it so it's a quite intimate space," she said.
Designing and building for an outdoor exhibition presents its own challenges, and Sculpture by the Sea has the additional difficulty of its spectacular setting.
"Outside, there's the scale of it, the materials have to be a lot more hard wearing to be outdoors and the landscape of Sculpture by the Sea is so amazing you really have to take that into account.
"They [the works] need to have a certain bravura to compete with the cliffs."
When she first started in Sculpture by the Sea, she noticed the men were the ones who seemed to be creating large-scale works.
"So I sort of set myself the challenge of making something as big as the guys."
Sampson had to learn to weld for The Mermaid and needed a hydraulic lift to get her work on to a trailer to transport to Sydney.
"I was talking to a painter friend of mine and said, all you have to do is hang it on the wall. We have to think about how it's going to stay up, how it's not going to fall over, then how we can lift it and how we get it to somewhere."
Sculpture by the Sea opens today on the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk and runs until November 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.