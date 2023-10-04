A simple council motion to receive a report spiralled into an hour-long debate over climate change, with reports councillors were abused by members of the public in the aftermath.
Blue Mountains City Council's two Greens councillors tabled a motion on shifting Blue Mountains households away from gas and towards electricity at council's September 26 meeting.
With the motion, council will receive a report on the feasibility of requiring development applications for all new homes and businesses to be all-electricity and gas-free.
The motion said there were health, economic, and environmental benefits associated with phasing out gas in the Mountains.
Another motion was tabled concerning fossil fuels, with the council moving to write to the Federal Government asking for greater restrictions on fossil fuel advertising.
It said that marketing of high-emission products increases demand for them and delays emission reductions.
Between the two motions, routine discussion quickly evolved into full-blown debate over the environment and broader partisan politics.
"The science has not been settled on climate change," Liberal Councillor Roza Sage said.
"It's Green Utopia, sacrificing increased cost of living for ordinary residents and closure of small family businesses on the altar of climate alarmism. And that's what it is, climate alarmism."
Independent Councillor Daniel Myles also spoke against the motion, and said: "I see this as a kind of fadism. It used to be people said 15 years ago 'go with gas, it's so much more environmentally sustainable'.
"Now the fad is gone but electricity is somehow better, despite the fact that 80 per cent of electricity is produced by coal-fired power stations."
The Greens councillors defended the motions. Cr Brent Hoare said: "I am just shaking my head in disbelief that there can be any question of the veracity of climate change.
"This is about shifting the social license away from fossil fuels and creating a vision of a better future, a more sustainable future."
Both motions passed, and in both cases all present councillors voted in favour except councillors Sage and Myles, who opposed the motions.
The public gallery was vocal at the meeting, applauding councillors Sage and Myles when they finished speaking. One audience member interrupted Greens Cr Brent Hoare's rebuttal, shouting "you are not scientists".
But it was after the meeting that tempers reportedly escalated, as councillors Brent Hoare, Sarah Redshaw, and Suzie van Opdorp were "abused" by members of the public, according to Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
The mayor said "when I hear that three democratically elected councillors were abused after the council meeting, in at least two instances still inside the council chamber, that's where I draw the line".
"Democracy is really important, and any attempt to intimidate democratically elected people from exercising a free, democratic vote on any issue is unacceptable," Cr Greenhill said.
Around half the total time of the council's meeting was dedicated to debate over the two Greens' notices of motion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.