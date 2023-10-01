10 digital marketing tactics to elevate customer engagement

Engaging customers digitally isn't just about flashy ads or catchy slogans. It's about creating meaningful connections that resonate.

A 2022 survey of marketing leaders worldwide revealed some intriguing insights: 89 per cent of respondents utilised pre-produced videos as a digital consumer engagement tactic, while the same percentage also leaned on the livestream video format.

Statistics like this underscore a pivotal shift in the digital marketing landscape. Today's digital marketing, like what Pursuit Digital marketing agency offers, doesn't stop at reaching the audience. It's also crucial to foster genuine interactions and build lasting relationships.

Here are ten ways you can achieve this:

1 Personalised email marketing

A one-size-fits-all approach to email marketing won't cut it. These days, a personal approach is key to unlocking genuine customer engagement.

Importance of segmentation and targeting

Segmentation categorises your audience based on specific criteria, like demographics, purchase history, or browsing behaviour. By doing so, marketers can tailor their messages to resonate more deeply with each segment.

Targeting, on the other hand, is about zeroing in on these segments with precision, ensuring that the right message reaches the right audience at the right time.

Examples of personalised email campaigns

Birthday discounts: Retailers often send out special discount codes to subscribers on their birthdays, making them feel valued.

Abandoned cart reminders: E-commerce giants like Amazon send reminders to users who've left items in their cart, often with a personalised message or an exclusive offer to entice completion of the purchase.

Content recommendations: Platforms like Netflix or Spotify curate content based on user preferences and viewing or listening history, ensuring their email suggestions are always on point.

People's inboxes are flooded with emails daily. You know what stands out? The ones that speak to you personally. So, don't just send emails - send the right emails.

2 Social media engagement

Social media isn't merely a platform for sharing. It can also be a dynamic space where brands and audiences converge, interact, and co-create experiences.

The power of interactive content

Interactive content, such as polls or quizzes, invites users to participate actively rather than passively consume. For instance:

Brands like BuzzFeed have mastered the art of online quizzes, often leading to viral shares and heightened brand visibility. Quizzes like 'What kind of vegetable are you' or 'Which [popular TV series] character are you' might seem insignificant. But you know what? They work.

Twitter polls offer a quick pulse check on audience opinions, giving brands immediate feedback on various topics.

Stories and live sessions for real-time engagement

Beyond static posts, stories and live sessions offer a fleeting yet impactful touchpoint with audiences.

Instagram stories, with features like Q&A or swipe-up links, provide brands with a versatile tool to engage and inform.

Facebook Live or Instagram Live sessions bridge the gap between brands and their followers, fostering a sense of community and immediacy.

No matter what platform you're on, the most important thing is to create authentic content that resonates with your audience and genuinely engages with them.

3 Content marketing with SEO optimisation

At the heart of digital marketing lies content, but its true potential is unlocked when paired with robust SEO practices.

Creating valuable and relevant content

The digital landscape is saturated with content, making originality and relevance paramount. For instance:

A tech blog might produce in-depth guides on emerging technologies, ensuring readers gain knowledge and value.

A travel website could curate localised tips for off-the-beaten-path destinations catering to niche adventurers.

Importance of keyword research and on-page SEO

While content draws readers in, SEO ensures they find it.

Keyword research tools like SEMrush or Ahrefs help identify what potential customers are searching for, guiding content creation.

On-page SEO elements, from meta descriptions to header tags, play a crucial role in signalling search engines about the content's relevance and quality.

Marrying compelling content with strategic SEO practices ensures visibility and meaningful engagement with the target audience.

4 Chatbots and AI-driven customer support

Nowadays, consumers expect swift and efficient support. Enter chatbots and AI-driven customer service, revolutionising how brands interact with their audience.

Immediate response and 24/7 availability

Time waits for no one, correct? Neither should customer support.

E-commerce platforms often deploy chatbots to assist with common queries, ensuring customers receive answers promptly. For businesses operating globally, AI-driven support guarantees assistance regardless of time zones, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Personalised user experience with AI

Beyond mere efficiency, AI offers a touch of personalisation.

Streaming services might use AI to recommend shows based on viewing history, enhancing user experience. Online retailers can suggest products tailored to browsing habits, making shopping more intuitive and enjoyable.

With the fusion of chatbots and AI, brands meet and exceed customer expectations, setting new standards for digital interaction.

5 Video marketing

Video has swiftly claimed its throne in digital marketing, captivating audiences with its dynamic and immersive nature.

The rise of video content in digital marketing

Visual storytelling has transformed how brands communicate. Platforms like TikTok have surged in popularity, with brands leveraging short, engaging clips to capture audience attention. However, YouTube remains a powerhouse, with tutorials, reviews, and brand stories driving significant traffic and engagement.

Live streaming, webinars, and interactive video content

Real-time video content fosters a unique bond between brands and their audience.

Platforms like Twitch and Facebook Live allow brands to interact directly with viewers, answering questions and showcasing products in real time. Webinars, often hosted on platforms like Zoom, provide educational value, positioning brands as thought leaders in their respective fields.

Harnessing the potential of videos, marketers can craft compelling narratives, engage in real time, and build deeper connections with their audience.

6 Influencer collaborations

Today's influencers have emerged as powerful allies for brands, bridging the gap between companies and their target audiences.

Leveraging influencer reach for brand awareness

The vast following of influencers offers brands an expansive platform. For example:

A beauty brand might collaborate with a makeup influencer on Instagram, tapping into their dedicated audience for product launches.

Fitness companies often partner with health influencers on platforms like YouTube, amplifying their reach through workout challenges or product reviews.

Authentic storytelling through influencer partnerships

Beyond mere promotion, influencers bring authenticity to brand narratives. For instance:

Travel influencers on platforms like TikTok or Instagram share genuine experiences with hotel stays or destination visits, providing viewers with relatable content.

Food bloggers might incorporate a brand's product into their personal cooking journey, creating content that resonates with their followers.

Through strategic influencer collaborations, brands can amplify their voice, ensuring their message comes across as authentic and received widely.

7 Retargeting and remarketing campaigns

Navigating the digital marketplace, brands often encounter potential customers who, for various reasons, don't complete their purchase journey. Retargeting and remarketing campaigns serve as strategic tools to re-engage these individuals.

Importance of tracking and analysing customer behaviour

Understanding customer actions is pivotal for effective retargeting. Tools like Google Analytics provide insights into which pages users visit, how long they stay, and where they drop off. By analysing this data, brands can identify patterns or pain points, informing their retargeting efforts.

Strategies to re-engage lost customers

A missed opportunity isn't necessarily a lost one. You can re-engage them by using these strategies:

Display ads can remind users of products they viewed but didn't purchase, enticing them to revisit the site.

Email campaigns might offer special discounts or showcase new product features, reigniting interest in those who previously showed intent.

By crafting tailored strategies, brands can transform fleeting interactions into lasting engagements, ensuring potential customers don't slip through the cracks.

8 User-generated content

User-generated content (UGC) is any form of content, such as text, images, videos, and testimonials, created and published by users on online platforms. This can include product reviews, social media posts, blog comments, and forum posts.



Encouraging customers to share their experiences

There are many ways to encourage customers to share their experiences with your brand. Here are a few ideas:

Create social media campaigns that encourage customers to post about your products or services using a branded hashtag.

Run contests and giveaways where customers can win prizes for sharing their experiences.

Offer discounts or other incentives to customers who leave reviews on your website or other third-party websites.

Make it easy for customers to share their experiences by providing social sharing buttons on your website and email marketing campaigns.

User-generated content stands out as a genuine reflection of customer sentiment and experience.

Showcasing real-life testimonials and reviews

Once you have collected customer testimonials and reviews, you can showcase them on your website, social media posts, and email marketing campaigns. This will help build trust with potential customers and show them that others have had positive experiences with your brand.

Overall, UGC is a powerful tool businesses can use to elevate customer engagement and improve their marketing results.

9 Interactive website features

Interactive website features are a dynamic way to captivate users, extending their stay and fostering deeper engagement. These elements not only enhance user experience but also offer insights into audience preferences and behaviours.

Here are some interactive features:

Quizzes: Quizzes are a fun way to learn new things about your audience. They can also generate leads or promote new products or services.

Calculators: Calculators can help users make decisions about your products or services. For example, a mortgage calculator can help users estimate their monthly payments.

Interactive infographics: Interactive infographics are a visually appealing way to present complex information. They can be used to tell stories, explain concepts, or highlight data trends.

A website is more than just a digital storefront. It can also be an interactive playground where brands can engage, inform, and entertain visitors.

10 Loyalty programs and gamification

Building lasting relationships with customers is a cornerstone of successful marketing. Loyalty programs and gamification offer a compelling avenue to achieve this.

Rewarding loyal customers

Loyalty programs are more than just points and discounts; they're a testament to a brand's appreciation for its dedicated customer base. For instance:

Some coffee shop chains offer reward points for every purchase, which can be redeemed for free drinks or exclusive merchandise.

E-commerce platforms might provide easy access to sales or special discounts to their loyalty club members.

Using games and challenges to encourage repeated engagement

Gamification infuses fun into the shopping experience, driving repeated interactions. Here's how some businesses do it:

Some fitness apps incorporate challenges where users can compete with friends to achieve fitness milestones.

E-learning platforms might use badges or leaderboards to motivate learners, making the educational journey more engaging.

By intertwining rewards with interactive challenges, brands can foster a sense of community and commitment among their customers, ensuring they return.

Conclusion

Customer engagement stands out as a pivotal aspect of modern marketing, driving sales and fostering brand loyalty and trust. From personalised email campaigns to innovative loyalty programs, the tactics discussed offer a roadmap for businesses to deepen their connection with their audience.