Both are gifted vocalists and the synergy and joy they get from playing with one another is clearly evident in their shows. For their Australian tour in October 2023, they will be picking up Geoff Simpson on bass, Doug Gallacher on drums. They will be performing at the Baroque Room in Katoomba on Wednesday, October 11. Tickets from the venue or online at www.threeofakindfurniture.com.au/music