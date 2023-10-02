Redd Volkaert and Bill Kirchen have been iconic parts of American music history for more than five decades. They are Grammy Award winners and Country Music Hall of Famers respectively and colloquially known in the US as "The Titans of the Telecaster".
Bill Kirchen is best known for his work in the late 60s-early 70s with seminal band, Commander Cody and his Lost Planet Airmen, responsible for hits such as Hot Rod Lincoln, Semi Truck and Seeds and Stems. More recently, and falling under a more contemporary banner, Kirchen has been playing with Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe, recording Man in the Bottom of the Well with Elvis Costello and Shelly's Winter Love with Nick Lowe.
Redd Volkaert has been the go-to guitar player for everybody from George Jones and Johnny Paycheck to George Strait and Brad Paisley, even going back as far as Les Paul and Mary Ford, Faron Young and Ray Price. Volkaert is probably best known for his eight-year stint as lead guitar player for Merle Haggard. He predominantly plays Western Swing which is a perfect off-set to Bill Kirchen's rockin' and twangin' diesel-billy style.
Both are gifted vocalists and the synergy and joy they get from playing with one another is clearly evident in their shows. For their Australian tour in October 2023, they will be picking up Geoff Simpson on bass, Doug Gallacher on drums. They will be performing at the Baroque Room in Katoomba on Wednesday, October 11. Tickets from the venue or online at www.threeofakindfurniture.com.au/music
