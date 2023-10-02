Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

American music icons Redd Volkaert and Bill Kirchen in concert in Katoomba

Updated October 2 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Redd Volkaert and Bill Kirchen have been iconic parts of American music history for more than five decades. They are Grammy Award winners and Country Music Hall of Famers respectively and colloquially known in the US as "The Titans of the Telecaster".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.