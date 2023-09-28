Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill becomes city's longest serving mayor

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill has become the city's longest serving mayor.
The Labor councillor marked the milestone at the council meeting on September 26 where he was elected for another term in the role.
Cr Greenhill was first elected as a councillor in 1999 and has been mayor since 2013.
Cr Greenhill said the Blue Mountains has faced many challenges throughout the years, it has been a privilege to serve the community and make a positive contribution.
"Public service is an honour. It is a privilege. It is hard work, and it should be," he said.
"We have faced two major bushfire events, a pandemic, floods and storms. The thing that stands out the most is the incredible inspiration of the survivors of the 2013 and Black Summer fires, as well as the bravery and dedication of the emergency services. I draw inspiration from these wonderful people.
"We also saw justice done at the end of the asbestos public inquiry via a public apology, which was an important victory.
"When I became mayor, the council had nearly $60 million of debt, and now it has under $14 million. Our budgets were in deficit, now we are in surplus. We have found a way to pay for $400 million worth of rain damage without raising rates, like so many other councils are doing.
"We have done all of this while delivering the biggest capital works program the city has ever seen in its history with new parks, a wonderful theatre and arts hub, improvements to ovals and sports precincts, lookouts and walking tracks, and we have introduced major environmental protections.
"Being in a role like this you learn that the most important thing is to do what you feel is right. If you always take the easy road, ultimately you achieve nothing."
Cr Greenhill is also the current longest serving mayor in Greater Western Sydney, with Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils president, Cr Barry Calvert, congratulating him on the milestone.
"Your dedication to your role and to the betterment of your communities is remarkable," he wrote in a letter to Cr Greenhill
"This year WSROC will celebrate its 50th anniversary of service to the people of Greater Western Sydney and we acknowledge Blue Mountains City Council's membership of WSROC for its entire 50 years."
Cr Greenhill thanked his colleagues, the council staff and "our wonderful community for the support you have given me".
"I want to particularly acknowledge deputy mayor Cr Romola Hollywood and council's CEO Dr Rosemary Dillion, who are two impressive, professional women I am proud to work with."
Cr Greenhill served as Deputy Mayor from 2010-2013 and was President of the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC) from 2000-2003.
In 2016, Cr Greenhill was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to local government and to the community of the Blue Mountains.
