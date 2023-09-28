Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill becomes city's longest serving mayor

Updated October 2 2023 - 12:44pm, first published September 28 2023 - 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill has become the city's longest serving mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.