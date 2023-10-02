When Mitch Kenny lifted the NRL Premiership trophy for the Penrith Panthers on Sunday, no-one was prouder than his older brother, Brad.
"Seeing Mitch win an NRL grand final is really special for our family. He's not a flashy player but he's all heart and watching him get rewarded for his hard work means everything to us," said the 29-year-old from Faulconbridge.
That his younger brother, 25, also scored the first try of the match prompted a different response.
"Seeing him score that first try though was almost comical," said Brad. "He never scores them and then he pulls a rabbit out of the hat on the biggest stage of them all! I couldn't help but laugh."
Penrith's dramatic comeback win over the Brisbane Broncos at Accor Stadium on October 1 gave the Kenny brothers a rare matching milestone in 2023 - they were both part of premiership-winning football sides.
A winger, Brad played an integral role in Blue Mountains Rugby Club's Kentwell Cup-wining first grade side which defeated Hunters Hill in their grand final at Concord Oval on September 2.
Claiming suburban rugby's top prize is one of the reasons Brad jokes his little brother's NRL premiership win was "bittersweet".
"I was hoping to get all the limelight at Christmas this year but to share the celebrations with my little brother is a pretty good consolation," he said.
The two brothers have "always been incredibly close", and although Brad said neither of them was particularly athletic as kids, "we absolutely loved belting each other".
"I wouldn't have guessed he'd ever make a career out of it but he's always been one of the toughest boys I knew. Last Monday I was driving him to get injections in his neck to address some nerve issues he was having. A week later he was flying out of the defensive line to take on the likes of Payne Haas. I like to think a small part of his toughness comes from the backyard thrashings we used to give each other."
The club captain at Blue Mountains Rugby, Brad said he would one day like to lure Mitch from league to union.
"The long term plan is to lure Mitch up the mountain but we're fortunate to have no shortage of talented footy players from all backgrounds at Blueys," he said.
"When the sun's out and we're playing at home, Lapstone Oval is the best place to watch footy in all of Western Sydney - maybe just second to Penrith Stadium on a Friday night."
