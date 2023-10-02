"I wouldn't have guessed he'd ever make a career out of it but he's always been one of the toughest boys I knew. Last Monday I was driving him to get injections in his neck to address some nerve issues he was having. A week later he was flying out of the defensive line to take on the likes of Payne Haas. I like to think a small part of his toughness comes from the backyard thrashings we used to give each other."

