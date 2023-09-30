'The program is really beneficial to our community': Local groups urged to apply for grants

Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle is encouraging community organisations to submit grant applications for the Community Building Partnership (CBP) program.
The program invests in infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes while promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion.
Since 2009, the program has awarded more than $436 million to more than 19,700 projects across the state, from access ramps for community halls to resurfacing the local sporting grounds.
"I am thrilled to see the return of the CBP grants in 2023, knowing that there'll be an opportunity for many local community organisations to apply for some of the $300,000 available - useful financial support that provides a real boost for the Blue Mountains," said Ms Doyle.
"As the local member, I've loved witnessing the outcomes of this grant round over the years and seeing the diverse way it can enhance the lives of so many. Be it through improved amenities, services, educational opportunities or accessibility, the CBP program is really practical and beneficial to our community."
Incorporated not-for-profit community organisations and local councils are eligible to apply for grants of between $5000 and $150,000. Grants must be for building, refurbishing or repairing community infrastructure, or for buying freestanding equipment or vehicles.
Each state electorate receives a maximum of $300,000 in funding and applications are assessed against other proposed projects within the same electorate.
Grant applications close Friday, October 27 at 5pm.
To apply, visit the Community Building Partnership website: nsw.gov.au/cbp
