'This is a pretty important thing to get behind': Vincent juggles HSC and Voice referendum

Vincent Rummery has two big events happening in his life this October - his HSC exams and the Voice to Parliament referendum.
But the 18-year-old from Blackheath has no doubt which is the more important.
"Obviously I'm nervous for my HSC but I can wait for three years and go to uni as a mature age student [if I have to]," he said.
"But the Voice to Parliament referendum isn't going to come again in three years. It's not going to come again in 10 years. This is a once in a generation opportunity."
Mr Rummery, who turned 18 just nine days before the October 14 referendum, has already voted at the Katoomba pre-poll on October 3.
He is one of just 3,209 voters in the Macquarie electorate aged between 18 and 19-years-old.
The largest age cohort in Macquarie, which includes the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury local government areas, is the over-70s who make up 20,490 of the 109,172 eligible voters.
Just 26,041 voters in Macquarie are under the age of 35.
A student at La Salle Academy in Lithgow since year 11, Mr Rummery has been actively involved in the 'Yes' campaign where he has been doorknocking and reaching out to voters via phone calls.
He said he was attracted by the "simplicity" of the Voice to Parliament model which he describes as "just common sense".
"It's just a process of consultation - it's an advisory body."
As someone who was only three-years-old when Kevin Rudd delivered his apology to the Stolen Generation, Mr Rummery has occasionally had people tell him "you're too young to understand [the issue]".
"Probably the worst experience I had was someone said, 'I saw your t-shirt, I don't want to hear about it'."
But he said campaigning isn't daunting.
"I find it really, really easy to just say exactly what it is. People usually respond by saying 'Why is there so much fuss about it?."
While he has stepped back from campaigning ahead of the HSC start date, Mr Rummery still plans to volunteer at the pre-poll after his first exams on October 11-12 when he has a two week break until his next exams.
"It's a hard balancing act but I think this is a pretty important thing to get behind. Even to have a small part in it is pretty big," he said.
Having already secured several early university entry options has removed a lot of the HSC pressure as well.
With most opinion polling showing the 'Yes' campaign headed for defeat, Mr Rummery is still hopeful of a positive outcome.
"I think cautious optimism is always the best thing. There's no motivation in saying it's going to fail... [But] I think if it does pass it will have been a very hard fight."
A massive Penrith Panthers fan, Mr Rummery was at Accor Stadium when the mountain men staged their dramatic grand final comeback victory against the Brisbane Broncos on October 1.
Even though he left his stadium seat briefly for a "pity pie" when the Panthers were behind by 16 points with 18 minutes to play, he is holding out for a similar result in the October 14 referendum.
"Hopefully we can have a turnaround a bit like that," he said.
