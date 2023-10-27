Blue Mountains Gazette
World premiere of Nunc Dimittis at St Finbar's

Updated October 27 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:27am
Academy Singers, one of the oldest choirs in the Blue Mountains, is celebrating its 27-year history with the world premiere of Nunc Dimittis.

