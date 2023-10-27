Academy Singers, one of the oldest choirs in the Blue Mountains, is celebrating its 27-year history with the world premiere of Nunc Dimittis.
A powerful eight-part a capella work composed by artistic director, Dr Paul Terracini, Nunc Dimittis will form part of the forthcoming concert, Jubilate Deo, which also includes the beautiful a cappella work Only in Sleep by Estonian composer, Erik Esenvalds, and Randall Thompson's haunting Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening, for male chorus.
Nunc Dimittis was commissioned by the choir during the COVID-19 lockdown when choirs were not permitted to meet and sing. To weather the crisis, the committee undertook a number of initiatives including weekly online meetings, and the self-recording of individual members' parts that were then assembled into choral videos.
The choir also employed Terracini to give music-themed talks to the members via Zoom, followed by the commission to write a new work to celebrate his 10 years with the choir. Terracini chose Nunc Dimittis, a text from the Gospel of Luke that recounts the words of Saint Simeon upon beholding the baby Jesus.
"Latin is my favourite language for singing, the vowels are so beautiful," says Terracini. "So much of the great choral music is in Latin. It's been a great challenge, thinking how best to match the talents of the choir with the melody and text."
Jubilate Deo will be performed at St Finbars in Glenbrook, on Sunday, November 5 at 2pm. Tickets are $30/$20 and bookings can be made at academysingers.com.au.
