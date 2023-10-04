Blackheath Golf Club champion, open champion and captain of the winning A-reserve pennants team, Joshua Thomas, outclassed the field to win the Blue Mountains District Golf Association Open.
Held on Sunday, September 23, Thomas took out the title with a scratch score of 65 - two shots ahead of Wallacia's Christopher Holmes on 67.
The Blue Mountains District Golf Association had been unable to hold the event for the past three years, due to COVID-19 and wet weather, but the event returned this year, hosted by Blackheath Golf Club.
"Well played Josh and congratulations," said Blackheath Golf and Community Club general manager, Brian Tulloch.
"Josh has had a great year. He is now also the district open champion and has been selected in the district team for the country championships, to be held in November. Keep up the good form, Josh.
"District captain Anthony Boza (Lithgow) attended the event, along with the district president, Eric Whalan (Oberon), and we thank them and the association for sponsoring the day."
The full results are: champion, Joshua Thomas 65; runner up Christopher Holmes 67; Nett winner Johnathan Van-veen (Lithgow) 65, runner up Vin Clayton (Leura) 67; veterans scratch winner Peter Tunks (Eastlakes) 70; veterans nett winner Anthony Oldfield (Lithgow GC) 69.
