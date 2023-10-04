Blue Mountains Gazette
Joshua Thomas outclasses field to win Blue Mountains District Golf Association Open

Updated October 4 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:21am
Blackheath Golf Club champion, open champion and captain of the winning A-reserve pennants team, Joshua Thomas, outclassed the field to win the Blue Mountains District Golf Association Open.

