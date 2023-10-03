NRL star Nathan Cleary has become the latest celebrity to endorse the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
He threw his support behind the vote via a short video posted to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Instagram story on October 2.
The video was posted the day after the Penrith Panthers' win over the Brisbane Broncos in the 2023 NRL grand final.
In the 15-second video, the three-time premiership-winning star says to the camera, "No Voice, No Choice. Come on Australia. Vote Yes."
He is shown in the video wearing a tee-shirt that reads: "We support the Uluru statement of the heart" in the colours of the Indigenous flag.
The video is also captioned with: "Voting YES. What a deadset legend!"
Australian celebrities also endorsing the Yes vote include Olympic gold medallist Cathy Freeman, Hollywood up-and-coming actress Angourie Rice and comedian Celeste Barber.
Aussie singer John Farnham has also provided his smash hit song to the Yes23 campaign.
Australians are set to head to the polls on October 14.
