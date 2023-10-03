Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Nathan Cleary supports 'Yes' vote in video posted to PM's social media

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated October 5 2023 - 1:37pm, first published October 3 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NRL star Nathan Cleary has become the latest celebrity to endorse the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.