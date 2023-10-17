He has just become the Blue Mountains' longest serving mayor but Mark Greenhill says he would have found his younger self "difficult" to deal with.
Although he has been mayor since 2013, Cr Greenhill served an early stint on council from 1999 to 2004 when he admits he was a political "bomb thrower and firebrand", driven by higher political ambitions.
"As mayor now, if I had a councillor like I was from 1999 to 2004, I would find me difficult. I wasn't a team player back then. I am now," he said.
By the time he returned to council in 2008, with management experience from his job outside of local government behind him, the Labor figure said he had abandoned his state or federal political ambitions.
"The person who served from 1999 to 2004 was very, very different to the person who came back in 2008," he said.
His current stint in the top job has seen him re-evaluate the balancing act former Labor mayor Jim Angel managed when he led the city - and was trying to keep his ambitious young colleague in line.
"I think Jim Angel showed great tolerance [towards me]... I wanted him to be more political [at the time], and he wasn't. But he was right. The longer I'm in the role [of mayor] the more I respect the job he did," he said.
Much has changed since Cr Greenhill was first elected to council, not the least of which is a major demographic shift which has seen the Labor vote strengthen significantly in the Blue Mountains.
In 2008, Cr Greenhill became the first Labor councillor to hit the 25 per cent mark in getting elected. At the last council elections in 2021 his share of the vote in Ward 4 had ballooned to 64.5 per cent.
Cr Greenhill said the biggest demographic shift in the last two decades has come from Penrith residents moving to the Blue Mountains, closely followed by people from Sydney's inner west.
"The people I represent now are vastly different to the people I represented in the late 90s," he said.
While an influx of younger, tertiary educated, progressive residents has changed voting patterns in the Blue Mountains, these voters also come with "higher expectations", said Cr Greenhill.
"One of the things I have noticed is that people will move from the inner west to the Mountains, expecting the same level of infrastructure for the same amount of rates they would have paid in Leichhardt or Marrickville. Yet you're talking about a population in the Blue Mountains of 78,000 versus a population in the inner west of about a quarter of a million," he said.
While his decade in the top job has made him reflective, Cr Greenhill said he is keenly focused on the major challenges ahead.
Dealing with the environmental and financial costs of climate change and tackling housing affordability are at the top of this list, followed by securing the best noise outcome from Western Sydney International Airport and countering the rise of the "populist, Far Right" in the Blue Mountains.
Cr Greenhill said the introduction of visitor paid parking this year has gone a long way to alleviating the infrastructure costs linked to damage caused by climate change - a revenue stream that doesn't slug ratepayers.
The housing crisis is a more complex problem to solve but the mayor is adamant the solution doesn't lie in loosening restrictions on development.
"The housing crisis in the Blue Mountains isn't about expecting developers to fix the problem," he said. "It's not about flicking the switch off the LEP [council's document that controls development] and saying 'go for growth' because we've had 20 years of over-development in Sydney and yet the housing crisis has never been worse."
Instead, he believes the answer involves a conversation around taxing investment homes, restricting foreign investors, increasing government funding for public housing, and regulating AirBnBs.
He said if Blue Mountains City Council was given the same powers over AirBnBs that the state government has given Byron Bay Council, he would consult widely before implementing changes.
"I'm not saying there should be no AirBnBs, but there should be sensible regulation of AirBnBs", he said, citing the example of a 60-day cap.
The emergence of what the mayor describes as the "populist, Far Right" in the local area should not be underestimated, he said.
"The danger is how they present themselves at an election. They won't present themselves as Far Right extremists, anti-vaxxers, anti-LGBTQIA, anti-climate change. They will present themselves as people who just want to keep politics out of local government," he said.
"[But] if you get a couple of them on council you will end up with a lot things that people believe in the Blue Mountains being unravelled."
The mayor counts the state government's costly long-running asbestos inquiry into Blue Mountains City Council, and their unfulfilled attempts to suspend the council over the issue, as the most disappointing part of his tenure. Ordered by NSW local government minister, Gabrielle Upton, in June 2018, the inquiry eventually cleared the elected councillors and senior managers and found there were no grounds to dismiss the council.
"The high point is every time someone takes time out of their busy day to raise an issue with me," he said.
"Even if they're not happy, that fact that someone takes the time to raise an issue with me personally is a high point - because it means that people care about where they live, and they see me as accessible."
The job has occasionally meant the mayor has rubbed shoulders with the rich and famous.
He met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Yellow Rock following the 2013 bushfires ("They were just both nice young people, really") and the Dalai Lama in Leura in 2015 ("He looked at my haircut and said, 'Oh, another monk'.").
But they don't rate as the most remarkable people the mayor has encountered.
"Meeting the Dalai Lama and meeting the royals was wonderful, but not as impressive as meeting the firefighter who's just done 15 hours on the frontline and is exhausted and is ready to go out again. That moves you to tears, whereas meeting a celebrity never does," he said.
After becoming our longest serving mayor, Cr Greenhill admits "the temptation to go out on a high is there, I guess".
The next local government elections will be held in September 2024, with the mayor stating he will make his final decision on whether to run again "in the next few months" after speaking to his family.
But he gave the Gazette a strong hint about his ultimate call.
"Recent activity in our area shows that a group of conspiracy theorists and far-right activists are becoming more active... I don't want to see one or two of them get elected by masquerading as independents, only to undermine the complicated task of guiding our world-heritage city to a sustainable future," he said.
