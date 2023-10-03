Blue Mountains Gazette
Registration period for parking permits extended to December 1

Updated October 6 2023 - 4:20pm, first published October 3 2023 - 3:58pm
The registration period to apply for parking permits for Blue Mountains residents, ratepayers, businesses and their employees has been extended until December 1.

