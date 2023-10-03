Registration period for parking permits extended to December 1

The registration period to apply for parking permits for Blue Mountains residents, ratepayers, businesses and their employees has been extended until December 1.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "We already have 32,000 permits processed - which is a fantastic response. But we want to give the rest of the Blue Mountains community time to apply for their permits."
Carer permits are also available for free parking for those who live outside the Blue Mountains and care for a local resident, as well as for contractors who are temporarily working in the Blue Mountains.
Permits will continue to be available after the registration period ends.
The visitor pay parking scheme started in existing time restricted parking zones at Blackheath, Katoomba, Leura, Wentworth Falls and Lincoln's Rock in July.
The council has also endorsed a plan for visitor pay parking at key sites including:
Visitor pay parking at Wentworth Falls Lookout and Conservation Hut have been deferred so further investigations can take place, and until after National Parks and Wildlife Service complete works at Wentworth Falls Picnic Area.
The implementation of visitor pay parking at the Wentworth Falls Lake precinct will also be managed in line with multiple infrastructure projects currently planned.
"The Blue Mountains World Heritage Area is one of the most visited destinations in the southern hemisphere, but currently most visitors do not contribute to the financial cost of managing the City," Cr Greenhill.
"This plan means that visitors will help fund the critically-required renewal of services, facilities and infrastructure."
Tourism in the Blue Mountains is experiencing a strong recovery since the pandemic, with a recent survey showing a 35 per cent increase visitors to the region.
Around 3.8 million domestic visitors came to the Blue Mountains in 2022, which is a 35 per cent increase on the previous year, according to results from the National Visitor Survey released by Tourism Research Australia.
Tourists were also reaching into their pockets, with domestic overnight spending up by 59 per cent and day trips giving the local economy a $238 million boost (up by 38 per cent on the previous year).
People who want to apply for a parking permit can call 1300 322 263 or visit one of the council customer contact centres in Katoomba or Springwood. Please bring vehicle registration papers when visiting the customer contact centres. People can also make a Parking Permit Enquiry online.
