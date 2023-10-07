Blue Mountains Gazette
International Writers feature at Blue Mountains Writers Festival

October 8 2023 - 6:00am
International line-up at the Blue Mountains Writers Festival includes Emma Hislop, Jan Carson, Betsy Cornwell and Zhou Jianing. Picture supplied
International line-up at the Blue Mountains Writers Festival includes Emma Hislop, Jan Carson, Betsy Cornwell and Zhou Jianing. Picture supplied

When funding came in to bring four international writers to the Blue Mountains Writers Festival in 2019, it was a cause for celebration. Little did the organisers realise that a pandemic was waiting in the wings, and that it would be four years before they could bring their dream to fruition.

