When funding came in to bring four international writers to the Blue Mountains Writers Festival in 2019, it was a cause for celebration. Little did the organisers realise that a pandemic was waiting in the wings, and that it would be four years before they could bring their dream to fruition.
"It feels extraordinary to be finally welcoming our international guests to Katoomba" says Veechi Stuart, Festival Executive Director. "And truly worth the wait."
Gathered at Varuna, the National Writers' House in Katoomba, the four writers talk about their writing, their work in progress, and what it means for them to be here in Australia.
The writers include Jan Carson from Belfast, winner of the European Union prize for Literature; Zhou Jianing, acclaimed translator and novelist from Shanghai, Emma Hislop, Pasifika novelist from Aotearoa, and award-winning YA author Betsy Cornwell, originally from the United States.
Jan Carson's work has been translated into more than a dozen different languages, with two novels optioned for screen development. "It's been such a restful and inspiring experience to spend some time writing in the beautiful surrounds of the Blue Mountains. I can already see how the landscape and warm welcome of the local community has impacted my work."
Zhou Jianing is one of the most influential young writers in China today, and has released five novels and three short story collections since 2000. She has translated works from Alice Munro, Raymond Chandler and JM Coetzee.
Locals can hear all four of these writers speak at this year's Festival, along with many more, including Holly Ringland, Heather Mitchell, David Marr and Miles Franklin winner Shankari Chandran.
"It's important that we also showcase the enormous talent of the Blue Mountains writing community" Ms Stuart says. "Local authors include Tegan Bennett Daylight, Chris Darwin, Willo Drummond, Guy Edmonds, Cole Haddon, Kate Lyons, Maeve Marsden, Bianca Nogrady, Mark O'Flynn, Shaun Prescott and Peter Ridgeway."
"We have a discounted Sunday pass for people living in the Blue Mountains, and special discounts for the under 30s. We're also running two one-hour Dharug language workshops - an opportunity to learn some everyday words and shine a light on Dharug culture."
"There's lots of free events too, including a kids' program featuring Gruffalo, readings at the fire truck, plus two events for teens."
Funding for the four writers was provided by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and included a month at Varuna for each writer.
The Festival runs from Friday October 20 to Sunday October 22. To find out more, head to www.bluemountainwritersfestival.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.