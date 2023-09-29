Blue Mountains Gazette
Work begins to replace Leura Culvert damaged in multiple weather events

Updated October 6 2023 - 4:19pm, first published September 29 2023 - 4:12pm
Major work to replace the damaged culvert underneath Cliff Drive at Leura is now underway and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

