Rising up from the ashes: remembering the 2013 bushfires ten years later

TW
By Tom Walker
October 10 2023 - 5:00pm
When bushfires hit Winmalee and Yellow Rock on October 17 10 years ago, Miranda Hansen barely had time to grab her things and get out before her home burned to the ground.

