Rising up from the ashes: remembering the 2013 bushfires ten years later

When bushfires hit Winmalee and Yellow Rock on October 17 10 years ago, Miranda Hansen barely had time to grab her things and get out before her home burned to the ground.
It took her almost an hour to reach Hawkesbury Road, where there were six lanes of cars jammed onto the two-lane road.
"It was just chaos. So I said my prayer, I said 'Well here you are Miranda, you're going to be barbecued today'. But thank God it didn't happen," Mrs Hansen told the Gazette.
One decade later she's living in the same spot on Buena Vista Road, Winmalee - her house rebuilt to match the one originally built by her husband, brick-for-brick.
Wayne Parker is in the same situation, his house rebuilt on Buena Vista Road after a decade beyond the day of the fires.
"BBC interviewed me and said 'Are you gonna rebuild?' And I said 'well I don't know, probably, I've got to live somewhere'," he said.
"You're alive. The people around you are all alive. And we're scratching our heads... the fire is one thing, the fire is just shock. But it's the years later, when the support's not there, that you need it."
The devastating blaze of the 2013 bushfires destroyed almost 200 Lower Mountains homes and partially damaged about 200 more.
Nine houses were destroyed in Mount Victoria.
In hot, wild and windy conditions on October 17, a tree (in Springwood) and a tree branch (in Mt Victoria) fell across power lines, causing electrical arcing which ignited vegetation on the ground.
Within minutes, the wind would whip the flames towards properties causing the greatest loss of houses in any NSW bushfire.
Financial losses have been estimated at around $170 million. Springwood Hospital was evacuated as were a number of nursing homes and several hundred children from schools.
Both fires burnt for weeks. The Mt Victoria fire was officially declared out on November 11 and the Springwood fire on November 13.
While no lives were lost in the fires, countless locals were left shocked, traumatised, and faced with an uncertain future as they tried to rebuild their homes and lives.
Mrs Hansen said that while she found government support lacking, local support since the fires has been constant and tremendous.
"You had Morna [from Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre], and you had the Salvos, you had Rotary, you had Red Cross, and they were all there for me," she said.
"After the fire, I felt 'well if you're going to have your house burn down, this is the support you get'. It is extremely heartwarming for me.
"So many of them... to this day, we're still friends. And I think that was my gain from the fire."
Morna Colbran, General Manager of Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre (WNC), has remained close with Mrs Hansen and Mr Parker, along with many other bushfire-affected locals in the community.
WNC partnered with Winmalee Fire Shed to support locals with both practical skills for fire preparedness and psychological assistance, such as mental health and socialising.
"You make great connections through the worst stuff," Ms Colbran said.
A street barbecue will be held at 12.30pm on Sunday, October 22, for locals to gather, socialise and remember the 2013 fires over a sausage sandwich. For more information, contact genorch@bigpond.net.au.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
