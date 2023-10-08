He was the support act, the main act, his own critic and he sold the merch. Returned Aussie Ben Lee and his alter ego, DJ Dad Bod, provided the perfect night out in Katoomba's Baroque room on Friday, October 6.
There was a mellow vibe in the mosh pit and hardly a sign of the arsehole prodigy who once dated Claire Danes and hung out with gurus and movie stars.
Lee was very relatable and relaxed and seemed to genuinely care how his audience - full of K'town classics - were actually feeling. He sang all the favourites - We're All In This Together, Gamble Everything for Love and Born For This Bullsh@t. He sang and the crowd regularly answered back.
READ MORE:
The show was put on by the unstoppable Charity Mirow who said, while she could have fit another 100 standing guests in, she was happy with the turnout considering Katoomba now has the highest number of mortgagees defaulting.
Lee's finest moments were when he laughed at himself - singing a four song medley by other musicians who had mostly written unflattering songs about him.
The night concluded with Lee dropping into the moshpit with fans after mixing a Bob Dylan number with a dance track. Finishing a night of storytelling with a twist on one of the best storytellers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.