The recently finished mural on the wall of The Henry Hotel in Lawson may soon be obscured by a two-storey commercial building housing shops and offices.
A development application (DA) submitted by Landbank Real Estate would see the gravel area next to the pub - currently used as a de facto parking lot - as the site for the new building.
The DA said: "The building positively addresses the prominent corner site and serves as a gateway to the Lawson town centre".
The striking blue mural was finished on July 20 this year in collaboration with Blue Mountains brewery Mountain Culture, which features prominently in the art.
The Henry Hotel's owner Jono Spragg said he didn't learn of the plans for the DA until after the mural was finalised.
Mr Spragg told the Gazette he was "just hoping whatever goes there will help complement the town and not look like an eyesore".
"Whilst it's a shame to lose the mural, obviously we're hoping that whatever gets built there can represent the town."
The mural was designed by freelance artist Cara Jane Diffey in collaboration with Mountain Culture and Apparition Media, and was installed by a group of ten painters within four days.
The Henry Hotel itself is also a heritage-listed building, an issue addressed in the development application's heritage statement, which said: "The building will have a two-storey scale which will sit below the height of the neighbouring heritage item."
The statement later said: "The palette is neutral and will not compete with the neighbouring heritage item. The simple tones will harmonise with the surrounding built forms, whilst clearly being delineated as new work."
The site's address is 287-289 Great Western Highway, Lawson. To view the application form and more, visit the council website: www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/development/track-and-view-applications/applications-on-exhibition.
