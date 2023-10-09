Blue Mountains Gazette
The Airing of the Quilts at Emu Plains

October 9 2023 - 5:30pm
Beautiful quilts were given to Belong Blue Mountains Palliative Care Support Service recently made by Caring Hearts Community Quilters.

