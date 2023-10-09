Beautiful quilts were given to Belong Blue Mountains Palliative Care Support Service recently made by Caring Hearts Community Quilters.
The quilters have been sewing their magic into quilts for more than 20 years and supporting Springwood, Blue Mountains and Lithgow hospitals with quilts for their palliative care patients.
The group also makes quilts for the Nepean and Hawkesbury Hospitals as well as childrens' quilts for local refuges and the Royal Flying Doctor Service in rural areas of New South Wales.
Melissa Williams, volunteer co-ordinator for the Belong service said these ladies rely mostly on donated fabric, and income raised from their once a year fundraising event.
The event helps them buy what they need to continue quilting.
Ms Williams said the quilts have been known to make a positive difference to patients who receive them, bringing comfort and joy, in their time of need.
The Airing of the Quilts is being held at The Arms of Australia Inn Museum, at Emu Plains on Saturday October 21 from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
Event spokeswoman Margaret Collier said visitors are welcome to stroll in the grounds surrounded with more than 160 quilts on display, enjoy a Devonshire Tea or sausage sizzle or purchase goods from the trading table.
"The ladies in our group hope that you will support them again this year," she said.
For more details on the event contact Margaret Collier on 0438 670012.
