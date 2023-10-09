Blue Mountains Gazette
National Parks data: Visits to the Blue Mountains region's national parks have doubled in the past decade

Updated October 10 2023 - 9:25am, first published 6:00am
Visits to the Blue Mountains region's national parks have doubled in the past decade, according to the latest NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services park visitor survey. Last year there were 7.8 million domestic visits to parks in the Blue Mountains region.

