Visits to the Blue Mountains region's national parks have doubled in the past decade, according to the latest NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services park visitor survey. Last year there were 7.8 million domestic visits to parks in the Blue Mountains region.
Of those, around 6.4 million were to the Blue Mountains National Park, making it the most-visited in the state. It has taken the number one spot again, ahead of Royal National Park on 5 million and Ku-ring-gai Chase on 4.4 million visits.
World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains National Park spans 260,000 hectares of bushland and features the much-loved Three Sisters 'Meehni', 'Wimlah' and 'Gunnedoo', and dramatic, verdant vistas. It is popular with sightseers, bushwalkers, abseilers, swimmers, picnickers and conservationists.
Highlights and recent upgrades include:
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said our region was a "sanctuary". "We are incredibly fortunate to have this World Heritage National Park right on our doorstep."
NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said: "The NSW government is investing $74 million to upgrade visitor infrastructure in NSW national parks so people can enjoy unforgettable experiences."
There are 895 reserves in the NSW national parks system, conserving around 10 per cent of the state and protecting a diverse range of ecosystems. The growth in visits was good news for park conservation and nature and positive for local economies, jobs and the tourism industry, Ms Sharpe said.
