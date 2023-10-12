Blue Mountains Gazette
Surf's up as local skaters repaint Katoomba skate park

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated October 13 2023 - 10:41am, first published October 12 2023 - 12:30pm
Katoomba skate park is receiving a splash of vivid colour and a striking marine look with all-new artwork replacing the old graffiti around the area.

Tom Walker

