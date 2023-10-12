Surf's up as local skaters repaint Katoomba skate park

Katoomba skate park is receiving a splash of vivid colour and a striking marine look with all-new artwork replacing the old graffiti around the area.
A skate ramp once mostly bare, marked with sparse and faded tags, is now guarded by a lustrous purple kraken. A wall once layered with scribbles now houses a laser-beam-toting shark, a la Austin Powers.
The deep sea-themed facelift comes courtesy of Katoomba Surf Club, which has engaged with local artists to give the skate park a new lease on life.
The local skate club began painting murals over the park in July, with funding from Blue Mountains City Council and the artists themselves. Penrith's Guerrilla Art Supply also gave the club discounts on paint for the project.
Organiser Riley Saxton said the project was a way for local youths to reclaim the space with a look that better represented them, and the result has been a resounding success.
"It's been surreal seeing it get to this point. It breathed new life into the space and you can see more people using it every day," he said.
"It's become somewhat of an attraction as people come down purely to look at the art and take photos."
Mr Saxton said he hopes the project helps to change perception of local skateboarders and street artists to a more positive light.
"This is an example of what can take place when trust is given to artists, community and the youth when given time and space to create art without the fear of getting in trouble, and we are looking forward to delivery more positive community projects like this in the future."
Artists involved in the project include Isaac Ohtis, Tom Mullard, and many more.
To stay up-to-date with the project and see other added murals, visit @katoombasurfclub on Instagram.
