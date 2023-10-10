A 19 year old Woodford man will face charges in relation to possession of knuckledusters.
About 5am on October 8, two males, both allegedly known to police, were stopped while driving on Sinclair Avenue in Wentworth Falls. Police had cause to search the vehicle where they allegedly found drug paraphernalia and knuckle dusters.
Knuckle dusters are typically made of metal and have holes for the fingers. Under the Weapons Prohibition Act 1998, it is an offence to possess a prohibited weapon, which includes knuckle dusters, without a lawful excuse. The offence carries a maximum of 14 years jail.
Police are investigating an attempted break and enter at Blaxland Pharmacy on Normic Avenue, between 9.20pm and 9.40pm on October 7.
Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney said during the incident, damage was caused to the lock and the front window of the premises. Investigations are continuing into what, if any, property was stolen and police are appealing for witnesses.
Between 8.40pm on October 6 and 6am on October 7 unknown person/s gained access to the Star Phone Shop, a pop-up island retail store in the Coles Shopping Complex in Katoomba. Damage was caused to glass display counters and numerous items were stolen. Investigations are continuing.
Katoomba Police saw first hand the NSW Fire and Rescue Pride truck when it visited Echo Point on October 6.
Fire and Rescue NSW A/Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said "the Pride truck is literally a vehicle for change, showing our strong support of LGBTQIA+ communities. It's important that organisations such as Fire and Rescue NSW take the lead in celebrating LGBTQIA+ culture, and stamping out negative attitudes, prejudices and bigotry".
