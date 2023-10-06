An Oberon man has traversed the Great Western Highway through the Blue Mountains on foot as part of a fundraiser for Westmead Children's Hospital.
Lincoln Briffa set out on October 2 to walk the 155 kilometres to Westmead Children's Hospital to raise money for the hospital and to recognise the support it has given to his son Noah.
"The hospital has been wonderful to Noah and his treatment is continuing regularly," he said. "Without the support from the hospital I don't know what we would have done."
Noah has a condition that requires constant monitoring and adjustments, things that are just not possible without the facilities of a specialised hospital.
"We have to travel to Westmead very frequently and Noah never receives anything less that excellent treatment and attention," said Mr Briffa. "Raising money for them is the least I can do."
Mr Briffa wasn't alone on his journey with a support crew including Matthew and Kirsty Robinson and Shaun Hull.
Mr Briffa posted regulares updates on h is Walk to Westmead Facebook page. He has almost reached his $3500 fundraising goal. You can make your own donation directly to Westmead Children's Hospital here, and all donations over $2 are tax deductible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.