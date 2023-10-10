'Big Dog' Price takes out A grade race at Glenbrook's Knapsack Reserve

Western Sydney Mountain Bike Club has held its first ever cross country mountain bike race at Knapsack Reserve in Glenbrook.
With more than 90 riders coming out on Sunday, October 8 the Under 10s were the first to race in the reserve followed by the U13s, U15s and senior categories D, C, B and A grade.
Cyclists competed on a five kilometre route that started with a long fire road sprint down Lover's Lane to Elizabeth Lookout before turning right into the single track, making a big loop through the reserve's cross country mountain bike network.
Western Sydney Mountain Bike Club life member and local legend "Big Dog" Brian Price from Lawson took out the men's A grade race followed by Lindon Milostic and David Ludenia.
In the women's racing Fiona Diesel won followed by Erica Price and Leanne Van Der Merne
It was a great day with a lot of positive community engagement, runners, dog walkers and other locals hanging around to spectate. With the success of this event, the club aims to hold another club round at Knapsack reserve in October 2024.
