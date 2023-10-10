Katoomba RSL gives back to local community

Katoomba RSL has held a cheque presentation for local community organisations under the ClubGrants scheme.
Over the past year, Katoomba RSL has donated $90,706 to the community including ClubGrants and in-kind donations as well as several charitable donations beyond the scope of the ClubGrants scheme.
Beneficiaries of the donations on September 26 were: Mountains Youth Services Team; Leura Gardens Festival; Junction 142; Rotary Club Central Blue Mountains; Cancer Wellness Support; Blue Mountains Basketball Association; Blue Mountains Concert Band; Springwood Neighbourhood Centre; South Katoomba Rural Fire Brigade; Blue Mountains Quilters; and Mountain of Youth.
President of Katoomba RSL, Brian Turner, extended a heartfelt congratulations to all the community groups for their outstanding contributions.
As part of the ceremony, each organisation had the opportunity to share insights into their respective projects, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose. The event concluded with a group photo, capturing the spirit of collaboration and support that defines the Katoomba RSL's commitment to the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.