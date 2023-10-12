Two Bullaburra women were still coming down from a high days after running in a punishing four-day ultra distance desert challenge in the heart of Australia and winning in their divisions.
Dr Kate Cush, 52, a regular ultramarathon runner, won the challenging Malbunka long course event in Alice Springs. She was the first woman across the line with a time of 15 hours 47 minutes and 58 seconds, well ahead of the second and third place runners by a gap of two hours (the ACT's Lindsay Hamilton was second at 17:38:48 and Victoria's Sally Theobald was third 17:42:35). Cush has previously been twice runner-up in the event. And Anne Mackie, 68, also of Bullaburra, won in her 60-69 female age group in the same course [26 hours and 42 minutes].
Cush, an emergency doctor at Nepean Hospital, said running was a great way to give her a good "work life balance". She said she "felt chuffed to win it" but it was "more about the experience, the social aspect and the beautiful Indigenous area".
She nearly came unstuck on the second day after tripping on a rock while going downhill. "I had an egg on my head, but I was totally fine," she said.
Mackie said "it was the most incredible adventure to do with friends in an amazing location, a great adventure".
She said it was "quite exciting [to win her age section] but Kate's result, I hold her in awe. She's such an awesome athlete".
Mackie said "you feel really alive" on the Larapinta. She started running in her mid 40s, and has completed 10 six foot track runs, four North Face 100ks and the challenging Mt Buller to Bright 181 kms event.
"I'm not necessarily fast but I can keep going for a long distance, I love being on the trails with our like minded [trail running] community."
Extreme fatigue is the biggest battle out in the desert.
Mackie said: "You are there for the four days, so you just kind of got up and kept moving. I did a 50/50 mix of running and hiking. By the fourth day, if they weren't too nasty, I kept moving over the rocky areas."
At least five other Blue Mountains residents took part in Run Larapinta and finished the event said one of those runners, organiser, Yolande Boys from Wentworth Falls.
The course involved up to 128km over four days on the Larapinta Trail, in the MacDonnell Range.
"It was rocky, technical and remote, but we were rewarded with spectacular scenery," Boys said.
The team of runners trained for the demanding event at Lockleys Pylon, Perrys Lookdown and Mt Solitary," she said.
A capacity field of 200 runners took part in the event from August 24-27. Based out of Alice Springs, the course showcased the awe-inspiring terrain of the Red Centre's Larapinta Track within the West MacDonnell Ranges. Captivating highlights along the way include notable landmarks such as Brinkley Bluff, Standley Chasm, Simpsons Gap, and Ellery Creek Waterhole.
Participants chose between two course lengths: the Malbunka long course, featuring stages spanning 20km to 41km each day, and the Namatjira short course, with stages ranging from 12km to 27km.
Event organisers said "runners could not wipe the grin off their faces during each stage as they took in the breathtaking landscapes of the Red Centre... one step at a time".
Entries are about to open for the 2024 Run Larapinta event. See the official website at www.RunLarapinta.com.au.
