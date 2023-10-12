Dr Kate Cush, 52, a regular ultramarathon runner, won the challenging Malbunka long course event in Alice Springs. She was the first woman across the line with a time of 15 hours 47 minutes and 58 seconds, well ahead of the second and third place runners by a gap of two hours (the ACT's Lindsay Hamilton was second at 17:38:48 and Victoria's Sally Theobald was third 17:42:35). Cush has previously been twice runner-up in the event. And Anne Mackie, 68, also of Bullaburra, won in her 60-69 female age group in the same course [26 hours and 42 minutes].

