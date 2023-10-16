Fallout from Leura Woolworths Metro conversion continues

The Leura Village Association (LVA) gave its support to the Leura Woolworths on the condition it would be "a full-line, normal price supermarket".
LVA founding president Mark Alchin said there were "undertakings that Woolworths made to the LVA in return for our support of their application for consent to build the current complex after David Morris decided to sell it".
Leura Woolworths opened in 2011 and recently started the process to become a specialised Metro store.
"The LVA had commissioned an assessment of Leura's needs and learned that it required three main features - more parking; better public toilets; and a full-line, normal price supermarket. These would combine to encourage locals to shop in Leura, rather than Katoomba.," Mr Alchin said.
"They agreed to do so and in return I spoke at length at the state planning meeting that considered the DA [development application]. I was examined closely by panel members and explained the arrangement.
"The supermarket was approved and built and all businesses reported increased support from locals, who transacted much more of their daily businesses in Leura because they were buying their grocery needs there."
Mr Alchin said "residents are openly stating that they will be 'going to Ktown' for their groceries".
Woolworths management has said there will be no increase in prices but some general merchandise - such as gardening and multiple varieties of the same deodorant - will make way for more ready-to-eat food items.
A Woolworths spokesperson said: "We're happy to arrange a time to catch up with the association when it best suits them to discuss their concerns.
"It's important to note the prices at Leura will remain the same as the supermarket prices. The conversion is making sure we have the best range of products that are popular with customers."
On October 7 - the day of the Leura Fair - a community day was held to help decide what goes in the store. Woolworths Metro Director Justin Nolan says it is about a "tailored shopping experience to Leura".
In a statement on September 20 he said: "We've kicked off the conversion of our Leura supermarket to a new Metro neighbourhood food store", adding there will be "a great range of products tailored to the needs of the local community including over 500 additional food products with more fresh ingredients and specialty ranges along with everyday essentials to ensure customers can still complete a full shop".
"There's no change to the size or footprint and the standard shelf price ... have not changed due to the conversion.
"We appreciate the changes ... are disruptive and our team is on hand to help. If there is something customers would like they have the opportunity to request certain products."
Leura Alliance chairman. Rod Stowe, also has concerns about not having a store with the full range of services, following Westpac bank and the newsagency closing in recent years.
