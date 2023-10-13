Natural stormwater channels - or raingardens are being built in Glenbrook to protect the Hawkesbury Nepean River.
Sydney Water has joined forces with Blue Mountains City Council to construct the Glenbrook Raingardens.
This pilot project will help Sydney Water to assess the effectiveness of raingardens to remove nutrients from stormwater.
It involves the construction of settling ponds in a naturalised stormwater channel with embedded biofilters to remove nutrients to prevent them from entering the Hawkesbury Nepean River via Knapsack Creek at Glenbrook.
The ponds and channel are being constructed using recycled sandstone. Each piece of sandstone has been put in place strategically to slow down the surge of storm water runoff as well as capturing water in pools so that the water can seep back into the groundwater.
A key part of the raingardens is the installation of the biofilters constructed using sand, gravel and local native plants. The plants are selected for their capacity to create dense root structures that assist with maintaining infiltration of stormwater and development of biofilms in the root zone that remove nutrients from stormwater.
A Sydney Water spokeswoman said they will monitor the effectiveness of the biofilter system by monitoring water quality upstream and downstream of the site, as well as stream health and flows.
Sydney Water's Environmental Regulatory Manager Jenny Rogers said the project will deliver better waterway health outcomes through nutrient removal, creation of habitat, and improvements to biodiversity in Knapsack Creek.
"It offers a testing ground for Sydney Water to develop innovative monitoring techniques and management practices. Additionally, we have an opportunity to share learnings about offset principles and management practices with the council," she said.
"Raingardens are layered with beneficial sediment and plants and can reduce the risk of localised flooding by slowing the flow rate of stormwater entering our local waterways when there is heavy rain. This also benefits the raingarden by making it self-watering."
Ms Rogers said this project will also reduce the impact of development and population growth on the health of the Hawkesbury Nepean River.
"Once the works are complete sampling will occur after each rain event to calculate the loads of nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) removed. This means we will be able to report to Environmental Protection Authority what is likely to be the impact from each rain event," she said.
"These raingardens will allow us to monitor, calculate and prove to the EPA how effective this raingarden is at stripping nitrogen and phosphorus from flows, from one end of the system to the other."
Blue Mountains City Council's Program Leader for Natural Area Management, Eric Mahony, said that in addition to improving waterway health, the project will beautify the area while also creating habitat and improve biodiversity at Knapsack Creek.
"The project, which is a mix of creative and scientific thinking, will deliver better water sensitive urban design for waterway health as well as achieving nutrient removal," he said.
"The urban stormwater runoff is being treated and put back into the system. It migrates through the soil and appears through the banks of the creek, rather than rushing down as a surcharge flow and eroding the stream.
"In addition, the raingardens, which are a major feature of the project, include local native plants [that] are already supporting skinks, water dragons, water bugs and other life. The downstream benefits and the habitat created might even support threatened species such as the Red Crowned Toadlet in the future."
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said, "Our water monitoring program shows we have some of Australia's healthiest streams in the Blue Mountains. Yet many are vulnerable to urban stormwater runoff. Council is committed to providing the best outcomes for the environment and the community. I congratulate everyone involved in this worthwhile project."
