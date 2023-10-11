Panel colour selected for realigned Great Western Highway at Little Hartley

ANOTHER piece of a $232 million upgrade to a section of the Great Western Highway has been put in place.
The duplication of 2.4 kilometres of the road at Little Hartley was stopped and then restarted earlier this year after the Coalition lost power in NSW and Labor formed government.
As well as extra lanes, the project will include a new road bridge that Transport for NSW says will "safely carry motorists travelling on Coxs River Road over the Great Western Highway".
Transport for NSW says civil work for the project will include the construction of two retaining walls on a new realigned section of the highway, east of Coxs River Road behind the Lolly Bug.
The community was invited earlier this year to have its say on the appearance of the walls and the verdict is now in.
Transport for NSW acting director west Damien Pfeiffer said community feedback was sought on two options for the facade panels.
"They [the retaining walls] will be 180 and 240 metres long, and 1.5 to seven metres high, so they'll certainly be a key feature of the upgraded road and highly visible to the thousands of motorists who will pass them every day," he said.
"We presented the community with two options - a lighter or a darker coloured panel - and the lighter panel was the overwhelming preference out of more than 100 votes.
"We thank the community for really embracing this opportunity to be part of the selection process, and we look forward to delivering this project which will improve safety and accessibility for all local and highway road users."
Transport for NSW says the two retaining walls are being built and more than 200 light-coloured panels will be installed next year.
The Coxs River Road highway section upgrade is expected to be completed in 2025.
