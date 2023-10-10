When a Tap Dog met Takes Two to Tap in Leura

Takes Two to Tap is run by Karyn Lawlor and Denise Hartman. They had previously been members of Robyn Yates' tap group, which was a hugely popular adult dance school in the Upper Mountains for more than 20 years. When Robyn became ill, she asked Karyn and Denise - both passionate tappers - to try to keep the group running. And so in 2021, Takes Two to Tap was established.