When a Tap Dog met Takes Two to Tap in Leura

Dein Perry of Tap Dogs was recently in Leura to run a masterclass with local tap group, Takes Two to Tap.
Perry has been at the forefront of the Australian entertainment industry for more than three decades. He revolutionised tap dancing around the world when he created the show business phenomenon, Tap Dogs, a contemporary show built around the themes of Perry's industrial experience growing up in Newcastle.
Takes Two to Tap is run by Karyn Lawlor and Denise Hartman. They had previously been members of Robyn Yates' tap group, which was a hugely popular adult dance school in the Upper Mountains for more than 20 years. When Robyn became ill, she asked Karyn and Denise - both passionate tappers - to try to keep the group running. And so in 2021, Takes Two to Tap was established.
The pair approached Dein Perry about running a masterclass and were absolutely delighted when he agreed. On 4 October, Perry and his wife Lisa came up to the Mountains and conducted the class at the CWA Hall in Leura, where Takes Two to Tap have their weekly lessons.
"It was an amazingly successful event. Dein's energy and expertise created a highly motivating and exciting dance environment, and everyone in the group responded to his teaching style," said Denise Hartman.
"During the masterclass, Dein focused on improving tap technique and built up a routine which everyone was performing by the end of the evening. His wife, Lisa, videoed the entire class so that it can be used as an ongoing coaching tool.
"It was an experience that the Takes Two to Tap team will never forget."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.