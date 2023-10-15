Federal MP for Macquarie Susan Templeman visited DARE Disability Support on October 10 to support the local business.
A DARE spokeswoman said "Susan has been an advocate of DARE's for many years, and for this we are very grateful".
The event coincided with World Mental Health Day, a day focused on raising mental health awareness - a chance to talk about mental health and the importance of getting help.
The 2023 theme set by the World Foundation of Mental Health, is 'Mental health is a universal human right'.
DARE recently secured an Australia Post community grant for their project My Mental Health. The grant will enable the group "to provide an opportunity for people with intellectual and psycho-social disabilities to come together as peers and share their stories of mental illness, whilst exploring wellness strategies that support and improve mental health," the spokeswoman said.
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said she can "easily imagine how effective the mental health project, supported by the $10,000 grant from Australia Post, will be when I see the genuine camaraderie between supervising staff and workers".
"The power of peer support has been vastly under-used in our mental health system. I congratulate DARE on another innovative approach."
To register interest in the peer group, call Kathryn on 4751 5266.
