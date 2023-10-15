Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

MP Susan Templeman visits DARE disability on mental health day

By B C Lewis
October 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal MP for Macquarie Susan Templeman visited DARE Disability Support on October 10 to support the local business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.