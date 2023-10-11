Blue Mountains Gazette
Michael Harriden art exhibition in Glenbrook

Updated October 11 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:21am
Example of Michael Harriden's popular art. Picture supplied
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary is pleased to announce another Michael Harriden Art Exhibition in Glenbrook Cinema Hall on the weekend of October 27 and 29.

