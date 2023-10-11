Lower Blue Mountains Rotary is pleased to announce another Michael Harriden Art Exhibition in Glenbrook Cinema Hall on the weekend of October 27 and 29.
Local art enthusiasts will remember Harriden's exhibition last year with 80 prints and paintings sold to raise thousands of dollars for the Rotary club's ongoing Samraong Primary School project in Cambodia.
The exhibition is called 'Art for a Cause' and the school is the club's major international project this year. Further events are planned to boost fundraising.
Michael Harriden's art is very popular and the exhibition will feature quality works highlighting his travels around the world, Australia and of course his much loved Blue Mountains and Penrith - historical and current. He delights in focusing on the scenery and character of the environment.
The Samraong Primary School survives in tough conditions in Cambodia and the Lower Blue Mountains fund raising will support construction of additional classrooms thus catering for additional students and enhancing future prospects for them and their families.
Everyone is welcome to attend opening night on Friday, October 27, and enjoy the drinks and light refreshments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.