When 15-year-old Mary Baker died by suicide her Australian parents were met with shame and stigma. They refused to be silent.
The movie Solstice, a documentary about suicide, is about their journey afterwards.
The event is being hosted by local charity Blue Mountains Safe Space for Suicide Prevention Inc, whose volunteers assist people living with suicidal ideation.
It is being screened on February 25 at Glenbrook Cinema at 7.30pm with tickets costing $20. Light refreshments will be provided and all money raised goes to funding a drop-in space for people in crisis. Tickets are now on sale.
Professor of Youth Mental Health and former Australian of the Year Professor Patrick McGorry said it should be compulsory viewing.
"At once devastating and triumphant, Solstice tells the tragic story of Australia's shadow pandemic: Suicide. Following survivors on their journey of loss and grief, [it] exposes the gaping holes in our health system whilst paying tribute to those who've fallen through the cracks. Above all else, Solstice shows the power of community in creating real change. This film should be compulsory viewing for all Australians."
Spokeswoman for Blue Mountains Safe Space for Suicide Prevention Louise Stammers said they welcomed visitors to take part in a Q and A after the one hour screening.
"They can hear how the safe space works, be part of a meaningful conversation about the impacts of suicide and learn how anybody can play a role in preventing suicide," Ms Stammers said.
Blue Mountains Safe Space for Suicide Prevention Inc. is a registered charity providing an evening walk-in site in Katoomba designed to help people experiencing suicidal crisis.
In the space guests are welcomed and met with face to face, non-clinical support from trained volunteers who have their own lived experience of suicide.
"It is a place where guests can reduce their emotional pain and distress to keep themselves safe in the ways they choose, living through those moments alongside the comforting support of others who listen, respond, and care," she said.
Blue Mountains Safe Space is also looking for volunteers. For more information contact secretary@bluemountainssafespace.com.au.
Roses in the Ocean support Blue Mountains Safe Space and the development of a national network of community-led safe spaces. The not-for-profit organisation exists to save lives and to reduce emotional distress and pain.
To book tickets for the documentary contact Glenbrook Cinema on 4739 4433.
