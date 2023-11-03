Blue Mountains Gazette
The movie Solstice screening in Glenbrook is a documentary about suicide, is about their journey afterwards.

Updated November 6 2023 - 1:48pm, first published November 3 2023 - 6:00pm
When 15-year-old Mary Baker died by suicide her Australian parents were met with shame and stigma. They refused to be silent.

