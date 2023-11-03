When 15-year-old Mary Baker died by suicide her Australian parents were met with shame and stigma. They refused to be silent.
The movie Solstice, a documentary about suicide, is about their journey afterwards.
It is being screened on November 26 at Glenbrook Cinema at 7.30pm with tickets costing $20. Light refreshments will be provided and all money raised goes to funding a drop-in space for people in crisis.
The event is being hosted by local charity Blue Mountains Safe Space for Suicide Prevention Inc whose volunteers assist people living with suicidal ideation.
They welcome you to take part in a Q and A session after the screening to hear how the safe space works, be part of a meaningful conversation about the impacts of suicide and learn how anybody can play a role in preventing suicide.
To book tickets contact Glenbrook Cinema on 4739 4433 or go to https://www.glenbrookcinema.com.au/online-booking/?session_id=54076
To enquire about the safe space contact Secretary@bluemountainssafespace.com.au
