Radical Reels supports Mountains climber Allie Pepper

This year's Radical Reels Film Tour is supporting legendary Hazelbrook climber Allie Pepper on her quest to climb all 14 of the world's tallest peaks without the aid of supplemental oxygen.
Pepper has previously reached the summit of Everest, the fore-summit of Manaslu and in April 2022 became the third Australian to achieve the summit of Annapurna 1, the most dangerous of all the fourteen 8000m peaks.
Pepper is making her way back from Nepal and will speak at the Katoomba screening.
The collection of short action-packed films from the Banff Mountain Film Festival will have viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Proceeds from some merchandise go towards Pepper's campaign.
The Radical Reels Tour shows an entirely different set of films to those screened at the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour in May. Designed to take you into the wilds and out of your comfort zone, the films feature daring footage or some of the most accomplished climbers, paddlers, wing-suit pilots, skiers, snowboarders and mountain-bike riders alive today.
This year, the Australian line-up showcases two-and-a-half hours of short adventure films packed full of action. Filled with wild rides, long lines, steep jumps and skilful stunts, the films celebrate the camaraderie, courage and conviction of today's most out-there adventurers.
The films include Balkan Express. This German film is the winner of the Best Film: Snow Sports category at the Banff Mountain Film Competition. The adrenaline-fuelled documentary follows the journey of skilled adventurers Jochen, Max, Johannes and Philipp as they embark on a thrilling ski expedition across the Balkan Peninsula via a one-way train ticket from Munich to Thessaloniki - and start their 2500-kilometre journey back home by bike and ski.
The Mountains event is screening on Wednesday October 25 at The Edge Cinema at 7pm. For tickets go to https://radicalreels.com.au/tickets/. Come and meet Allie Pepper and support her journey. Fundraising merchandise is available online.
