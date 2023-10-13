As discussion picks up over Leura Woolworths becoming a specialised Metro store, Springwood residents continue to hold their breath for news on a Woolworths in their area.
In their most recent update, the supermarket giant expressed plans to lodge a development application for the Springwood shopping centre before the end of the year.
"We understand the local community is eager to hear about the current status of our proposed Springwood development," a Woolworths spokesperson told the Gazette.
"We're working on finalising plans for upcoming community consultation sessions which we hope to commence shortly. We'll keep local residents informed of these dates in due course.
"We appreciate the community's patience as we continue to progress our plans."
The site in question is the corner near Raymond and David roads, where an IGA has been closed since 2016.
With plans for the new Woolworths for Springwood announced in 2020, it's been a protracted wait for locals after a development application for the building was withdrawn in 2022 for amendments.
In February this year, Ward 3 councillor Daniel Myles said he was concerned Springwood was missing out on a supermarket on the site.
"When they withdrew their development application (DA) a year ago, I'd hoped they would engage with the public to find a good compromise," Cr Myles said at the time.
"But here we are, and people's patience has run out. Springwood wants to know what the future of this location will be."
Concerns about truck traffic and acoustic impacts on surrounding areas were raised when the plans were originally announced.
