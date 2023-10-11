Blue Mountains Gazette
Rescue operation after man's ankle-breaking fall in Blue Mountains, Walls Lookout

By Tom Walker
Updated October 13 2023 - 10:58am, first published October 12 2023 - 10:30am
A man has been assisted by emergency services around Walls Lookout on Bells Line of Road after falling and breaking his ankle on October 11.

