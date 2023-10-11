Rescue operation after man's ankle-breaking fall in Blue Mountains, Walls Lookout

A man has been assisted by emergency services around Walls Lookout on Bells Line of Road after falling and breaking his ankle on October 11.
The 25-year-old Burwood man was unable to return to his car at Pierces Pass Road after his injury, leading to a response from Blue Mountains Police and NSW Ambulance.
The rescue party reached the injured walker around 10.30pm and a decision was made that due to the terrain, a night winch would not be possible.
The man's injuries were stabilised and he was left in the care of two NSW Paramedics for an overnight stay, to allow for safe retrieval during daylight hours on Thursday, October 12.
On their Facebook page, Blue Mountains Police Area Command said: "NSW Police and NSW Ambulance work regularly on bush rescues in the Blue Mountains and provide a valuable service to the community."
