Nearly a year after losing his mother to cancer, Andrew Fuge is back on the bike to raise money for research into the deadly disease.
For his sixth year straight Mr Fuge is cycling all around the Blue Mountains for the Great Cycle Challenge Australia, raising money to fight cancer.
"It's touched me with friends that have passed, but also... my mum. She unfortunately passed away last November from cancer, and so this year is a bit more close to the heart," he said.
There are no set kilometres required for the ride, but Mr Fuges has set his goal at 500km by the end of the month.
As with previous years' fundraisers, he has set himself challenges to complete as donation goals are reached, including wearing his signature blue tutu.
Having already reached his donation goal of $3,500 he will also be taking an ice bath and dying his hair blue, but he's still raring for more.
Funds raised from the ride will go to the Children's Medical Research Institute, to help researchers continue their work to find a cure for childhood cancer.
"It's dreadful, regardless of what age a person gets diagnosed with it, and to see someone go through the illness ... it's terrible," he said.
"Seeing my mum go through it, let alone a child. . it's heartbreaking."
Mr Fuge will be riding until the end of October. To donate to his fundraiser and even issue a new challenge for him, visit https://greatcyclechallenge.com.au/Riders/AndrewFuge.
