Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Frederika Kelly, artist and teacher

Updated October 16 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Frederika Kelly, a resident of Lapstone since 1983, died on July 7 from complications arising from a chronic illness. She is remembered as a person of quiet resolve, a respected teacher and artist, a devoted mother and grandmother and a loyal friend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.