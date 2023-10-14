'Education is the key to prevention': Reclaim the Night event to be held in Springwood

An event for Reclaim the Night will be held in Springwood on Friday, October 27.
Hosted by the Blue Mountains Coalition Against Violence and Abuse, the march will start in the town square at 5.30pm.
The annual event was first held in Australia in 1978, where members of the community gathered to protest sexual violence against women and the right to feel safe in public spaces, particularly at night.
One in five women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15.
The theme of supporting women to feel safe in public spaces is being reflected in the local community by youth activist group EVIE (Ending Violence, Improving Equality) run by the Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre.
Two members from Evie, Miette and Flo, have bravely addressed growing concerns for women's safety on public transport, with many young women in the Blue Mountains community reporting repeated experiences of sexual harassment.
"Education is the key to prevention," they said.
With this in mind, it is critical to stand up and address the ways that violence against girls and women continue to permeate in our communities.
This year's event will be the first Blue Mountains march taking place since pre-COVID in 2019.
People will gather in the School of Arts town square where the event march will start at 5.30pm. There will be a banner and badge making session in the town square ahead of the rally from 3.30pm. People are welcome to attend to experience the event's speakers, Hands, Heart & Feet, Shimmy Mob, music, and the march.
For more details visit the Blue Mountains Women's Health Centre website www.bmwhrc.org.
