It's been a long time since the heyday of the once vibrant Mount Riverview tennis community which started at the Reservoir Park reserve courts in 1968.
But thanks to the efforts of a new club committee, tennis is once again thriving at Mount Riverview.
A key ingredient of this revitalisation has been the rejuvenation of the new tennis court surface, ease of access to the courts for all the community, and a modern website that enables new members to join in a matter of minutes.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill officially opened the upgraded tennis courts on Saturday, October 21.
But it's not just the quality of the new surface that grabs the attention. Mt Riverview has put their green credentials on display by adopting new technology that is a first for Sydney tennis.
This green initiative has saved about 40 tons of non-biodegradable waste material from going into landfill. When tennis centres replace their old synthetic grass courts every eight to 10 years, the typical practice is for it to end up in your local tips landfill. Saving this amount of old plastic grass from landfill significantly contributes to lessening the effects of LFG (landfill gas), that is high in methane content, and therefore 80 per cent more potent than carbon dioxide as a climate pollutant.
The US Open quality Laykold Cushion Courts have been designed to lay directly over the club's old worn out synthetic grass courts.
Club Treasurer, Graeme Creed, who managed the court committee process, said "the biggest hurdle was in convincing our more mature players that the shock absorption they thought they were getting from the old synthetic grass courts, would actually be improved with the new Laykold Cushion Hardcourts".
Laykold Cushion Hardcourts are already a second life product, using recycled rubber materials in its shock absorption system that provides more than 20 per cent force reduction, which lasts for over 20 years.
"While the new-look Laykold Cushion Court upgrade has been the cornerstone of the club's revival, supporting the growth in memberships from only 20 members, at the beginning of 2022, to over 140 playing members by October 2023, several other pieces of the puzzle needed to come together," said club secretary Scott Windus.
"For example, starting off a Tennis Australia approved tennis coaching program, and getting support from the Tennis NSW officers, who assisted the club set up our new smart locks, got our membership management software updated and helped to enhance the club's image and website presence."
If you're looking for a game on a sunny spring day, there's a number of ways you can join in at the Mt Riverview Tennis Club. Become a member for a very low annual fee, and join into one of the social tennis events that run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week or find their website by searching 'Mt Riv Tennis'.
